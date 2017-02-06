Service held in Norwalk to oppose president's travel ban

Dozens of people representing different faiths gathered in Norwalk in support of the local Muslim community.

Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green.

Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green. (7:28 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Dozens of people representing different faiths gathered in Norwalk in support of the local Muslim community.

Norwalk Interfaith Clergy Association members say the event was organized to oppose President Donald Trump's rhetoric on the Muslim community.

Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green.

People criticized the president's executive action that severely restricts travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it contradicts the teachings of their religions.

News 12 is told there will be another interfaith service Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the St. Luke's Parish in Darien.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Fatal crash 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash
Dr. John Robb says he was placed on 2 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation
Thousands of people hit the streets in New 3 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout
DeJesus was a graduate of Platt Technical High 4 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash
VIDEO: Norwalk incident 5 VIDEO: Norwalk incident

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE