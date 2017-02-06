News Service held in Norwalk to oppose president's travel ban Dozens of people representing different faiths gathered in Norwalk in support of the local Muslim community. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green. (7:28 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 6, 2017 7:28 PM NORWALK - Dozens of people representing different faiths gathered in Norwalk in support of the local Muslim community. Norwalk Interfaith Clergy Association members say the event was organized to oppose President Donald Trump's rhetoric on the Muslim community. Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green. People criticized the president's executive action that severely restricts travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it contradicts the teachings of their religions. News 12 is told there will be another interfaith service Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the St. Luke's Parish in Darien. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Photos: The Trump Administration - First 100 DaysPhotos of President Donald Trump as his term in the White House gets underway. Photos: Protests erupt against President Trump's travel banProtesters gathered outside of the White House, in New York City's Battery Park and in other places around the country Sunday to voice opposition to President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees. Photos: Protest at JFK Airport against refugee banProtesters gathered at JFK Airport in New York Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration and barring refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations. There are reports of detained and stranded travelers in both New York and in other cities as Trump's immigration crackdown was swiftly implemented. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 4:56 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash 2:16 2 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation 2:09 3 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout 1:49 4 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash 3:12 5 VIDEO: Norwalk incident advertisement | advertise on News 12