Service held in Norwalk to oppose president's travel ban

NORWALK - Dozens of people representing different faiths gathered in Norwalk in support of the local Muslim community.

Norwalk Interfaith Clergy Association members say the event was organized to oppose President Donald Trump's rhetoric on the Muslim community.

Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green.

People criticized the president's executive action that severely restricts travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it contradicts the teachings of their religions.

News 12 is told there will be another interfaith service Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the St. Luke's Parish in Darien.