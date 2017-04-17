News Settlement talks begin in Meriden police officer brutality lawsuit Settlement talks to begin in Meriden police officer brutality lawsuit Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 17, 2017 4:20 PM HARTFORD - Settlement talks began Monday in a lawsuit against a former Meriden police officer. The suit alleges Evan Cossette pushed a handcuffed suspect, who then fell and fractured his skull at the police department back in 2010. The suspect claims Cossette used excessive force and violated his constitutional rights. Cossette was convicted of criminal charges and sentenced to over a year in prison in 2013. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 4:05 1 VIDEO: News conference on new NYC ferry boats 2:10 2 Neighborhood Brief for Dec. 18 1:42 3 State lawmakers debate idea of new casino in Fairfield County 2:01 4 Swastika found drawn outside home of congressional candidate 0:30 5 New plan could let people in Connecticut buy wine online advertisement | advertise on News 12