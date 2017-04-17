Settlement talks begin in Meriden police officer brutality lawsuit

HARTFORD - Settlement talks began Monday in a lawsuit against a former Meriden police officer.

The suit alleges Evan Cossette pushed a handcuffed suspect, who then fell and fractured his skull at the police department back in 2010.

The suspect claims Cossette used excessive force and violated his constitutional rights.

Cossette was convicted of criminal charges and sentenced to over a year in prison in 2013.

