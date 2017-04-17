News Settlement talks to begin in Meriden police officer brutality lawsuit Settlement talks to begin in Meriden police officer brutality lawsuit Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 17, 2017 10:52 AM HARTFORD - Settlement talks are scheduled to begin today in Hartford in a lawsuit against a former Meriden police officer. The suit alleges Evan Cossette pushed a handcuffed suspect, who then fell and fractured his skull at the police department back in 2010. The suspect claims Cossette used excessive force and violated his constitutional rights. He was convicted of criminal charges and sentenced to over a year in prison in 2013. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:20 1 Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following car crash 1:42 2 Police: Man shot twice in Bridgeport 1:06 3 Facebook: Fatal shooting in Cleveland uploaded, not broadcast live 0:16 4 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 1:38 5 Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following car crash advertisement | advertise on News 12