Shake Shack restaurant opens in Darien

Shake Shack fans in southwestern Connecticut can get their fix at the chain's newest location in Darien.

The menu includes a Darien Cookie Dough concrete, a specialized ice cream treat, as well as the popular french fries and burgers.

The menu includes a Darien Cookie Dough concrete, a specialized ice cream treat, as well as the popular french fries and burgers. (5:35 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

DARIEN - Shake Shack fans in southwestern Connecticut can get their fix at the chain's newest location in Darien.

The restaurant opened Tuesday morning at 1340 Post Road.

The menu includes a Darien Cookie Dough concrete, a specialized ice cream treat, as well as the popular french fries and burgers.

The site where the restaurant was built was formerly home to the landmark Chuck's Steakhouse.

News 12 is told the Darien location features three specialized menu items, with five percent of their sales benefitting a summer camp for kids with serious illnesses or special needs.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Money Matters: Building up savings
Members of the Bridgeport City Council spoke out 2 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman
The menu includes a Darien Cookie Dough concrete, 3 Shake Shack restaurant opens in Darien
Hundreds of people took part in polar plunges 4 Polar plunges across southwestern Connecticut raise money for charity
Police say one person was killed after losing 5 Police: Driver killed after crashing car into tree in Stamford

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE