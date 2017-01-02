Shake Shack restaurant opens in Darien

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

DARIEN - Shake Shack fans in southwestern Connecticut can get their fix at the chain's newest location in Darien.

The restaurant opened Tuesday morning at 1340 Post Road.

The menu includes a Darien Cookie Dough concrete, a specialized ice cream treat, as well as the popular french fries and burgers.

The site where the restaurant was built was formerly home to the landmark Chuck's Steakhouse.

News 12 is told the Darien location features three specialized menu items, with five percent of their sales benefitting a summer camp for kids with serious illnesses or special needs.