Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries

Updated

SHELTON - Shelton police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a string of burglaries in several southwestern Connecticut communities.

Police say the two men broke into four Shelton businesses overnight. Keron Nixon, 34, and Roman Nieves, 37, are also accused of similar crimes in Stratford, Milford, Ansonia and Seymour.

Stratford police say the suspects committed 14 break-ins in their jurisdiction alone.

Shelton police say the suspects used rocks to break glass and enter the buildings. They remind area businesses to set alarms, leave very little cash overnight and use security cameras.

