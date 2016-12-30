Shelton teen in court after cyber attacks cause outage

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

SHELTON - A Shelton teen is due in court for cyber attacks that reportedly caused major outages in the city's school district.

Police say they arrested the teen Thursday.

They haven't identified him, but say he is a former student at Shelton High School.

Police say the teen used a cellphone application to overwhelm the district's internet servers at least twice.

Officers say they traced the phone to the teen.