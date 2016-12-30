Shelton teen in court after cyber attacks cause outage

A Shelton teen is due in court for cyber attacks that reportedly caused major outages in the city's school district. Police say they arrested the

Police say the teen used a cellphone application to overwhelm the district's internet servers at least twice.

Police say the teen used a cellphone application to overwhelm the district's internet servers at least twice. (12/30/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

SHELTON - A Shelton teen is due in court for cyber attacks that reportedly caused major outages in the city's school district.

Police say they arrested the teen Thursday.

They haven't identified him, but say he is a former student at Shelton High School.

Police say the teen used a cellphone application to overwhelm the district's internet servers at least twice.

Officers say they traced the phone to the teen.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Meteorologist Steve Teeling traveled to Bridgeport and talked 1 Weather Kids: Geraldine Johnson School third-graders
Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 2 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino
Police say the accident happened on the northbound 3 Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-95
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 29
Residents have only two nights left to view 5 Fairfield home displays over 300,000 Christmas lights

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE