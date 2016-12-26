Shoppers return to malls for post-Christmas returns, sales

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Sales were offered to accompany the influx of consumers making post-Christmas returns and exchanges at the Connecticut Post Mall.

The National Retail Federation says nearly 50 percent of people planned to shop "after" Christmas to snag some sales.

Many shoppers were using those sales to get the most out of their returns. "I exchanged two bracelets, one pair of earrings and a sweater," said shopper Jennifer Woods. "After Christmas is great for me for two reasons: Some prices, you get better deals. And the crowds - the mall is not that crowded.”

The mall will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday for those who are not able to get there Monday.