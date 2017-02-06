Six people displaced after fire tears through Bridgeport home

Bridgeport fire officials say six people are looking for a place to live this morning after a fire tore through their home.

Flames broke out on the second and third floors of a house on Central Avenue Sunday night.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport fire officials say six people are looking for a place to live this morning after a fire tore through their home.

They tell News 12 that flames broke out on the second and third floors of a house on Central Avenue Sunday night. 

News 12 is told it was difficult to fight because the flames reached the attic.

The fire didn't spread to any other homes.

Fire officials say one of the people looking for shelter is an elderly woman, but thankfully no one was hurt. 
 

