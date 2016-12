You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A former Polish hockey star was in Norwalk Tuesday to give kids a lesson.

Thomas Piatek was a member of the Polish National Hockey team, and when his career ended at age 26, the coaching bug hit him like a body check.

Piatek says the game of hockey is rough, and he teaches girls to never back down.

Piatek will be running clinics all winter long at the SoNo Ice House.