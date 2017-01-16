Southwestern CT Democrats say they won’t boycott inauguration

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Southwestern Connecticut Democrats said Monday that they will not boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Both of Connecticut's senators, Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, said that the inauguration goes beyond party lines and they respect the office of president too much to stay away.

"I respect people that have chosen not to be at the inauguration, but I think it's important for me to show respect for the office, and also to reach out a hand,” said Murphy.

The number of boycotting Democrats has been growing, especially after President-elect Trump criticized Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights legend, just days before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

About two dozen Democrats say they will stay home on Friday.