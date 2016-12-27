Stamford children learn the principles of Kwanzaa

Children at Ferguson Library in Stamford learned the principles of Kwanzaa Tuesday.

Stamford children are learning the principles of Kwanzaa as it marks its 50th anniversary this year.

Stamford children are learning the principles of Kwanzaa as it marks its 50th anniversary this year. (12/27/16)

STAMFORD - Children at Ferguson Library in Stamford learned the principles of Kwanzaa Tuesday.

Librarian Josephine Fulcher-Anderson, a member of the Connecticut African American Affairs Commission, says the holiday celebration was created in 1966 during one of America's darkest times.

She says Kwanzaa is way to connect black Americans to their African heritage. A new candle is lit each day and focuses on a different principle. Tuesday's principle is kujichagulia, which means self-determination.

Fulcher-Anderson says Kwanzaa isn't a black holiday, nor is it religious.

"I always emphasize that Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday, it's not black Christmas," she says.

Stamford will hold its annual Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday, hosted by Mayor David Martin.

