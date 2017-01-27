Stamford church sends 50 to Right to Life March

Updated

STAMFORD - About 50 Stamford residents numbered among the activists in Washington, D.C. Friday who crowded to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the 44th annual Right to Life March.

The anti-abortion march gained momentum this year as new President Donald Trump has promised to appoint an abortion opponent to the Supreme Court.

Parishioners at the Basilica of St. John the Evangelist in Stamford made the trip.

The event comes a week after the rival Women's March on Washington in support of women's right to choose.

