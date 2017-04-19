Stamford, Darien police arrest 3 in motel drug bust

STAMFORD - A drug raid at an East Side motel led to the arrests of three men, police say.

Undercover Stamford police officers worked with their Darien counterparts to track two suspected dealers to their alleged hideout at the America's Best Value Inn near exit 9 on Interstate 95 Tuesday, according to investigators.

It was there where police arrested Darrell "Money" Grimes, 31, and Maltese "Bands" Jackson, 20. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, marijuana and 16 grams of the deadly opioid fentanyl -- among the largest amounts ever seized in the city.

Authorities later arrested Michael Edwards, a 21-year-old Bronx man, in connection to the bust.

Grimes, a previously convicted felon, is being held on $200,000 bond. The other suspects received lower amounts.

