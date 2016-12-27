Stamford EMS urges residents to get lifesaving card

Stamford EMS officials are urging residents to pick up a "File of Life" card, which details an individual's medical information.

Stamford EMS officials are urging residents to pick up a

Stamford EMS officials are urging residents to pick up a "File of Life" card, which details an individual's medical information. (12/27/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Residents in Stamford are being urged to pick up a card that could help save their life one day.

Stamford EMS officials want residents to get a "File of Life" card, which details an individual's medical information. They say the card lists information such as allergies, medications and emergency contacts.

Officials say the card is especially important for seniors, as well as children who are often under the care of a baby sitter.

The cards are available at Stamford EMS headquarters on Long Ridge Road on the first Monday of each month.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Murder suspect in court 1 VIDEO: Murder suspect in court
There was a bullet hole visible in the 2 Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting
Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for 3 Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 27

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE