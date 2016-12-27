Stamford EMS urges residents to get lifesaving card

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Residents in Stamford are being urged to pick up a card that could help save their life one day.

Stamford EMS officials want residents to get a "File of Life" card, which details an individual's medical information. They say the card lists information such as allergies, medications and emergency contacts.

Officials say the card is especially important for seniors, as well as children who are often under the care of a baby sitter.

The cards are available at Stamford EMS headquarters on Long Ridge Road on the first Monday of each month.