Stamford family displaced after fire destroys home

STAMFORD - Stamford fire officials say the fire marshal is investigating a fire that displaced the homeowners and killed a family pet.

The incident happened on Deep Wood Road in North Stamford over the weekend.

The house is covered in a tarp and was declared unsafe to live in by fire officials.

Crews responded to the house Saturday around 7:30 p.m., and the homeowners weren't home at the time.

Officials say the family's cat was home and died in the flames.

As the fire marshal investigates, the community has started a GoFundMe account to help out the homeowners.