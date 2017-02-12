Stamford fire displaces 3 families

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night.

Crews responded to the fire at a two-story building on Linden Street.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke billowing from the basement, but were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials say they are investigating what may have sparked the flames.