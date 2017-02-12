News Stamford fire displaces 3 families Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night. (8:46 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 12, 2017 8:07 AM STAMFORD - Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night. Crews responded to the fire at a two-story building on Linden Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke billowing from the basement, but were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Officials say they are investigating what may have sparked the flames. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 6:05 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 1:59 2 12 on Health: Fertility treatment 0:27 3 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash 3:19 4 Connecticut Sportscast for Feb. 10 0:53 5 City of Bridgeport offers aid to first-time homebuyers advertisement | advertise on News 12