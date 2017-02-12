Stamford fire displaces 3 families

Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night.

Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night.

Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night. (8:46 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Fire officials say three families were displaced after a Stamford fire Saturday night.

Crews responded to the fire at a two-story building on Linden Street.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke billowing from the basement, but were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials say they are investigating what may have sparked the flames. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

News 12 meteorologists say Litchfield County should expect 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast
A high-tech advance in fertility treatment has lead 2 12 on Health: Fertility treatment
A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday 3 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash
4 Connecticut Sportscast for Feb. 10
Mayor Joe Ganim tells News 12 Connecticut that 5 City of Bridgeport offers aid to first-time homebuyers

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE