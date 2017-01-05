Stamford fire officials warn of carbon monoxide dangers

Fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide following a scare in Stamford.

Fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide following a scare in Stamford.

Fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide following a scare in Stamford. (5:41 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide following a scare in Stamford.

The warning comes after firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide leak inside a woman's home Thursday morning on Joffre Avenue. The woman called for help after feeling ill, and firefighters discovered a leak in her basement. She's expected to be OK.

Firefighters who responded to that call from the Belltown Fire Department say they have received two CO calls in less than a week -- twice as many as all of last winter.

They encourage the use of meters to make sure readings are not too high over zero, which can be extremely dangerous. They add that it's important to make sure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are less than 10 years old.

Assistant Chief Nick Didelot says that because carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, other precautions should be taken. He says it's important to properly vent your home, especially this time of year when heating equipment is constantly running.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

Carbon Monoxide Safety Tips

NFPA.org

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman
2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide
Last year, a judge ruled the current system 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues
The National Transportation Safety Board says 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash
Police say Richard Lopez, 24, is the suspect 5 Bridgeport police issue warrant for arrest in murder case

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Easton police say a family is safe Wednesday Family safe after high levels of CO found in home

Easton police say a family is safe Wednesday after officials responded to dangerously high levels

Stamford fire officials say a heating source was High CO levels found in Stamford apartments

Stamford fire officials say a heating source was to blame for a carbon monoxide leak

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE