Stamford fire officials warn of carbon monoxide dangers

STAMFORD - Fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide following a scare in Stamford.

The warning comes after firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide leak inside a woman's home Thursday morning on Joffre Avenue. The woman called for help after feeling ill, and firefighters discovered a leak in her basement. She's expected to be OK.

Firefighters who responded to that call from the Belltown Fire Department say they have received two CO calls in less than a week -- twice as many as all of last winter.

They encourage the use of meters to make sure readings are not too high over zero, which can be extremely dangerous. They add that it's important to make sure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are less than 10 years old.

Assistant Chief Nick Didelot says that because carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, other precautions should be taken. He says it's important to properly vent your home, especially this time of year when heating equipment is constantly running.