Stamford golfing legend passes away at 106

Updated

STAMFORD - Family and friends of local golfing legend Sam Anfang say he has died at 106. 

People at the Sterling Farms Golf Course say that Anfang was a regular and would be out golfing two to three times a week for as long as they can remember. 

Friends say the retired clothing salesman came to the United States in 1920 to escape anti-Semitism in Poland.

Sterling Farms says when Anfang turned 90 they started the Sam Anfang rule that anyone from Stamford who was 90 could play the course free of charge. When he turned 100, they called it the Super Senior Sam Anfang rule where the golfer got free golf and a free cart.

“We'd be playing golf and people would come up to him on the course just to meet him, and he loved it,” says David Cohen, Sam’s playing partner.

