Documents: Stamford man killed wife after love triangle

Updated

STAMFORD - Court documents released Friday in the case of a Stamford man accused of killing his wife and abandoning their daughter claim the killing was linked to a love triangle.

Police say Elmer Gomez Ruano killed his wife in their apartment in Stamford on Nov. 14, then took their 6-year-old daughter to the Port Authority Bus Terminal New York City and abandoned her.

Investigators say Dionicia Cano Bautista had just moved back in with her husband, but she was also in love with another man.

In an arrest warrant, police claim he admitted to suffocating his wife for 30 minutes after the couple got into a fight over the other man that she was seeing.

Police later caught up with Gomez Ruano after a four-day manhunt.

Gomez Ruano was arraigned at Stamford Court Friday.

"When I visited him at Rikers Island, his entire hand was stitched up.  You could see the stitches coming out of his hand," said Ruano's attorney, Darnel Crosland. "And that was from lacerations due to a cut, and we know that when you see lacerations on your hand, that's a defensive wound."

Ruano's attorney says there was clearly a struggle and suggested a self-defense argument. He also said that a death doesn't always mean murder.

 

