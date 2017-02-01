Stamford man wins luxurious trip to Super Bowl

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A man from Stamford says he will be living out his dream Sunday after winning a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas.

Frankie Morales won the Super Bowl Sleepover contest, put on by Marriott Courtyard hotels.

He and his girlfriend will be the first fans inside NRG Stadium, where the big game is being played.

They will also be sleeping in a luxury suite that is being converted into a hotel room.

Morales snagged the prize by posting a picture on Instagram that showed his passion for football. It featured him sleeping in a bed covered with gear frrom his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The couple will leave for Texas on Friday.