Stamford man wins luxurious trip to Super Bowl

A man from Stamford says he will be living out his dream Sunday after winning a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Houston,

Morales snagged the prize by posting a picture on Instagram that showed his passion for football.

Morales snagged the prize by posting a picture on Instagram that showed his passion for football. (8:17 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - A man from Stamford says he will be living out his dream Sunday after winning a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas.

Frankie Morales won the Super Bowl Sleepover contest, put on by Marriott Courtyard hotels.

He and his girlfriend will be the first fans inside NRG Stadium, where the big game is being played.

They will also be sleeping in a luxury suite that is being converted into a hotel room.

Morales snagged the prize by posting a picture on Instagram that showed his passion for football. It featured him sleeping in a bed covered with gear frrom his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The couple will leave for Texas on Friday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Live and Drive 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT
2 Scholar Athlete: Lia Spear
A controversial high school essay contest has put 3 Controversy brews over Westport 'white privilege' essay contest
Police say it happened on Glover Avenue around 4 Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream
VIDEO: Safe Day 5 VIDEO: Safe Day

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE