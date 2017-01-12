Stamford official calls for review of 'confusing' street signs

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A city representative from Stamford is calling for a review on street signs he calls "confusing" and potentially dangerous.

J.R. McMullen points to examples on Strawberry Hill Road and Hope Street, where there are multiple speed limit signs within a close proximity.

He believes the signs cause confusion and could lead to accidents.

McMullen says he took issue with the signage after the death of Karina Tinajero, 18, who was killed after being struck by a driver in front of Stamford High School in November.