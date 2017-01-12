Stamford official calls for review of 'confusing' street signs

STAMFORD - A city representative from Stamford is calling for a review on street signs he calls "confusing" and potentially dangerous.

He believes the signs cause confusion and could lead to accidents.

McMullen says he took issue with the signage after the death of Karina Tinajero, 18, who was killed after being struck by a driver in front of Stamford High School in November.

 

