Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go

STAMFORD - Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says the city has far too many confusing street signs and that it's time for some of them to go.

On Marie Place alone, there are three different signs within 100 feet of each other, and they sometimes contradict one another.

A busy stretch of Newfield Avenue has one sign with a 30 mph speed limit posted, despite one for 25 mph located not too far behind it.

Bob Zaitooni, Stamford's traffic engineer, says the 30 mph sign is meant to warn drivers about the upcoming drop, but he admits another approach might work better.

McMullen began looking at the issue after a crash that killed a Stamford High School student in November. He says he worries that more signs will mean more confusion, congestion and, ultimately, collisions.

Stamford has about 40,000 street signs. Many of them are required by state and federal law, but residents can report confusing ones online.