Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go

Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says the city has far too many confusing street signs and that it's time for some of them

Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says the city has far too many confusing street signs and that it's time for some of them to go.

Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says the city has far too many confusing street signs and that it's time for some of them to go. (1/12/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

STAMFORD - Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says the city has far too many confusing street signs and that it's time for some of them to go.

On Marie Place alone, there are three different signs within 100 feet of each other, and they sometimes contradict one another.

A busy stretch of Newfield Avenue has one sign with a 30 mph speed limit posted, despite one for 25 mph located not too far behind it.

Bob Zaitooni, Stamford's traffic engineer, says the 30 mph sign is meant to warn drivers about the upcoming drop, but he admits another approach might work better.

McMullen began looking at the issue after a crash that killed a Stamford High School student in November. He says he worries that more signs will mean more confusion, congestion and, ultimately, collisions.

Stamford has about 40,000 street signs. Many of them are required by state and federal law, but residents can report confusing ones online.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

Stamford Street Signs

Report a problem

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
News 12 is told that food and cooking 3 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash
Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says 4 Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go
The Safe Rides program allows teens in Greenwich 5 Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE