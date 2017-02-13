After snowstorm, Stamford is not so salty

Stamford officials say there's a shortage in the city's road salt stockpile following last week's snowstorm.

(3:45 PM)

STAMFORD - Stamford officials say there's a shortage in the city's road salt stockpile following last week's snowstorm.

They say workers have been on the job around the clock to deal with the issue.

Road crews say it's been a long few days.

New Canaan officials prep for more winter weather

New Canaan officials said today they're always prepared for a possible storm to hit.

