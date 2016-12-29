Stamford PD asks public to help identify pizzeria burglar

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police are asking the public to identify the man they say burglarized a pizzeria on Cove Road.

Officers say the incident was caught on a surveillance camera at Michael's Pizzeria earlier this month.

They say the suspect smashed a window to steal $50 from the register.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes the suspect to call them at 203-977-4407.