News Stamford PD asks public to help identify pizzeria burglar

December 29, 2016 11:33 AM

STAMFORD - Stamford police are asking the public to identify the man they say burglarized a pizzeria on Cove Road.

Officers say the incident was caught on a surveillance camera at Michael's Pizzeria earlier this month.

They say the suspect smashed a window to steal $50 from the register.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes the suspect to call them at 203-977-4407.