Stamford PD: Man shot in Main St. convenience store

Stamford police are seeking the gunman involved in a convenience store shooting that left a man hospitalized Thursday night.

STAMFORD - Stamford police are seeking the gunman involved in a convenience store shooting that left a man hospitalized Thursday night.

It happened in a busy West Main Street shop around 7 p.m., police say.

Authorities did not immediately release many details beyond describing the victim as a male who was taken to the hospital.

The store owner says he was not in the building at the time, and the clerk was in the back room. He says he believes a fight broke out on the street and spilled into the store before the shooting.

He says he turned security video over to police.

