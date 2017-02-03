Stamford police: 2 men arrested for selling 'Molly'

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Two Stamford men are facing charges for allegedly dealing powerful hallucinogenic drugs in the city.

Police say officers raided the home of 32-year-old Nicholas DeVito in North Stamford on Tuesday, where they found seven grams of the drug Molly and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

They say DeVito tried to flush the drugs down the toilet.

Police also say 22-year-old Maurice Nault turned himself in Wednesday after selling Molly to an undercover officer on seven separate occasions.

Officials tell News 12 they believe the two worked together.

"It was a rather large operation furnishing MDMA, Molly, to the community," says Capt. Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department. "It appears the source is an international source."

Police say many young people in the city have been using Molly, and there may be more arrests coming in the case.