Stamford police: 2 men arrested for selling 'Molly'

Two Stamford men are facing charges for allegedly dealing powerful hallucinogenic drugs in the city. Police say officers raided the home of 32-year-old Nicholas DeVito

Police say officers raided the home of 32-year-old Nicholas DeVito in North Stamford on Tuesday, where they found seven grams of the drug Molly and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

Police say officers raided the home of 32-year-old Nicholas DeVito in North Stamford on Tuesday, where they found seven grams of the drug Molly and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. (5:31 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Two Stamford men are facing charges for allegedly dealing powerful hallucinogenic drugs in the city.

Police say officers raided the home of 32-year-old Nicholas DeVito in North Stamford on Tuesday, where they found seven grams of the drug Molly and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

They say DeVito tried to flush the drugs down the toilet.

Police also say 22-year-old Maurice Nault turned himself in Wednesday after selling Molly to an undercover officer on seven separate occasions.

Officials tell News 12 they believe the two worked together.

"It was a rather large operation furnishing MDMA, Molly, to the community," says Capt. Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department. "It appears the source is an international source."

Police say many young people in the city have been using Molly, and there may be more arrests coming in the case.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Fatal crash 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash
Weather Kids: Tokeneke School 2 Weather Kids: Tokeneke School
Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a 3 Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run
Bridgeport police say a high school student used 4 Police: Bridgeport student stabbed classmate with scissors
A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited 5 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE