Stamford police continue to search for hit-and-run driver

STAMFORD - Stamford police continue to look for the driver who hit a man crossing the street and then took off.

The incident happened on West Main Street at Richmond Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. Police say the victim remains in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Since authorities in Stamford went public with their plea did help to find the driver, they've only received one tip.

They're looking for a four-door vehicle with a broken windshield and damage to the headlight and grill.

Police identified the victim as Gilberto Monroy.

They say his family says he'd been living in south Stamford, and they're not sure what he was doing on West Main Street.

Police tell News 12 a taxi driver noticed Monroy in the street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday and called 911.

When police arrived, they realized he'd been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford police.