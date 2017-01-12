Stamford police find loaded handgun during arrest

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police say they recovered a loaded handgun during an arrest.

Police say it was found during a patrol in Rosa Hartman Park on Brownhouse Road Tuesday night.

Officials say Bradley Bernard was parked in the area after the park closed.

They say officers searched the car after noticing it smelled of marijuana.

It was during the search that officers discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun under the driver's seat.

Police say they also charged the passenger in the vehicle, Saadiyah Barber, with criminal trespass.