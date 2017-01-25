Stamford police report to unfounded incident near school

Stamford police were on the scene of an incident near KT Murphy Elementary School today.

Police blocked off Martin Street after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in.

Police blocked off Martin Street after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in. (11:34 AM)

STAMFORD - Stamford police were on the scene of an incident near KT Murphy Elementary School today.

Police blocked off Martin Street after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in. 

Around 9 a.m. witnesses told News 12 they saw police yelling for someone to get out of a house with their guns drawn. 

Authorities took extra precautions, but the report was unsubstantiated. 

Police now believe this might have involved someone with a mental illness. 

A spokesperson for Stamford Public Schools says they were aware of the police activity, but it did not affect school activity for the day.  

