Stamford police report to unfounded incident near school

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police were on the scene of an incident near KT Murphy Elementary School today.

Police blocked off Martin Street after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in.

Around 9 a.m. witnesses told News 12 they saw police yelling for someone to get out of a house with their guns drawn.

Authorities took extra precautions, but the report was unsubstantiated.

Police now believe this might have involved someone with a mental illness.

A spokesperson for Stamford Public Schools says they were aware of the police activity, but it did not affect school activity for the day.