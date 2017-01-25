Stamford police report to unfounded incident on Martin Street

Stamford police were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to

Police blocked off Martin Street after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in.

Police blocked off Martin Street after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in. (5:25 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

STAMFORD - Stamford police were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in.

Around 9 a.m. witnesses told News 12 they saw police yelling for someone to get out of the home at 10 Martin St. with their guns drawn.

Officials say a woman who lives in the top floor of the multi-family house said there were several intruders in her home.

Authorities took extra precautions, but say they later found the report was unsubstantiated. Martin Street was temporarily blocked off during the investigation.

A neighbor tells News 12 that the woman hallucinated and thought she saw someone.

Police say that woman is not likely to face any charges.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she 2 Police: Woman fatally struck by car
Police say 20-year-old Chantel Brivett and at least 3 Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized
A shelter in Norwalk said Tuesday that the 4 Norwalk shelter: Number of homeless families has grown
Police say it happened at the H and 5 Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE