Stamford police report to unfounded incident on Martin Street

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning after a report that someone was inside a house that they weren't supposed to be in.

Around 9 a.m. witnesses told News 12 they saw police yelling for someone to get out of the home at 10 Martin St. with their guns drawn.

Officials say a woman who lives in the top floor of the multi-family house said there were several intruders in her home.

Authorities took extra precautions, but say they later found the report was unsubstantiated. Martin Street was temporarily blocked off during the investigation.

A neighbor tells News 12 that the woman hallucinated and thought she saw someone.

Police say that woman is not likely to face any charges.