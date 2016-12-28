Stamford police seek armed robbery suspects

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police are asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for robbing several men at gunpoint at a local park.

Police say the robbery took place Tuesday night when four men playing basketball were approached by armed suspects at Scalzi Park around 11 p.m.

Officials tell News 12 that the three suspects approached the victims with a handgun and a knife, and robbed them of their cellphones and some jewelry.

One of the victims says that a gun was held to his head, while the suspects demanded his phone and a gold chain.

Just as the suspected thieves began to leave, they turned back towards the victims to demand money. When they didn't have any money to offer, the suspects took two more cellphones.

Police say the suspects fled on foot, and the victims ran about a half-mile to a CVS on High Ridge Road to call 911.

They say they are looking at surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to call the authorities.