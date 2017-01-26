Stamford police seek man who stole $15K worth of Rolex watches

NORWALK - Stamford police are asking for the public's help Thursday in finding the person who stole Rolex watches from a local department store.

Police say the suspect took two Rolex watches, worth over $15,000 combined, from Lord & Taylor late Saturday afternoon.

Police say surveillance video shows a man in a long coat and hat walking into the store on High Ridge Road.

They say he told the clerk he wanted to buy matching his and hers watches. After she handed him the second watch, they say the clerk became distracted.

"She puts the men's watch on the counter and goes to look at something else or help another customer, at which point she's not looking at him and he just takes it and grabs it and walks out the door," says Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police Department.

Police believe the suspect fled in an older model black Nissan Maxima with New York license plates.

Anyone with information should contact the Stamford Police Department.