Stamford police: Teen hospitalized after chase, crash

STAMFORD - Stamford police say a teen was hospitalized Wednesday after a he led officers on a chase through city streets that ended in a crash on I-95.

Officials say they were watching an apartment on Washington Boulevard in connection with a drug investigation around 1:20 p.m. They say that's when the suspect came out of the apartment and drove away.

Officials say they tried to pull the driver over to question him about the apartment's tenant, but he kept driving. They say the chase ended when the driver hit two cars, including a police car, and blew out a tire before crashing into a concrete barrier between exits 8 and 9.

Police say the unlicensed driver faces charges that include reckless endangerment and engaging police in a pursuit.

As for the initial drug investigation, police say a man was arrested on drug-related charges.