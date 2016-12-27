Stamford residents displaced after fire in 2-family home

Stamford fire officials are reminding people to make sure their smoke detectors are working after they were called to a fire in a two-family home.

The scene was on Colonial Road around 10:45 p.m.

The scene was on Colonial Road around 10:45 p.m.

A neighbor reported smoke coming from the dryer vent and basement window. 

Officials say the fire started in the basement and spread quickly to the first floor. 

Officials tell News 12 that the Red Cross was called in to help relocate two adults and a child.

