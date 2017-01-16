News Stamford residents protest key issues supported by President-elect Hundreds of people in Stamford stood in solidarity against some key issues President-elect Donald Trump supports. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Fairfield County Democrats held a protest called "Our First Stand" in Mill River Park across from the Trump Parc building Sunday. (1/16/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 16, 2017 8:22 AM STAMFORD - Hundreds of people in Stamford stood in solidarity against some key issues President-elect Donald Trump supports. Fairfield County Democrats held a protest called "Our First Stand" in Mill River Park across from the Trump Parc building Sunday. The rally came after Democratic lawmakers called for a national day of action. Organizers say they came together to voice their concerns. Mayor David Martin and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were among the officials at the rally. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:22 1 Family of slain Stamford woman seeks answers after shooting 1:58 2 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault 0:24 3 Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM 2:26 4 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport advertisement | advertise on News 12