Stamford residents protest key issues supported by President-elect

STAMFORD - Hundreds of people in Stamford stood in solidarity against some key issues President-elect Donald Trump supports.

Fairfield County Democrats held a protest called "Our First Stand" in Mill River Park across from the Trump Parc building Sunday.

The rally came after Democratic lawmakers called for a national day of action.

Organizers say they came together to voice their concerns.

Mayor David Martin and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were among the officials at the rally.