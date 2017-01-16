Stamford residents protest key issues supported by President-elect

Hundreds of people in Stamford stood in solidarity against some key issues President-elect Donald Trump supports.

Fairfield County Democrats held a protest called

Fairfield County Democrats held a protest called "Our First Stand" in Mill River Park across from the Trump Parc building Sunday. (1/16/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Hundreds of people in Stamford stood in solidarity against some key issues President-elect Donald Trump supports. 

Fairfield County Democrats held a protest called "Our First Stand" in Mill River Park across from the Trump Parc building Sunday. 

The rally came after Democratic lawmakers called for a national day of action. 

Organizers say they came together to voice their concerns.

Mayor David Martin and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were among the officials at the rally. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot 1 Family of slain Stamford woman seeks answers after shooting
Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher 2 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault
Court records say police traced more than 1,300 3 Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM
Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 4 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE