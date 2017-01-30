Stamford students collect soup for Catholic Schools Week

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - High school students in Stamford will spend the coming week collecting soup as part of a service project in honor of Catholic Schools Week.

Trinity Catholic High School is collecting canned soup, soup mixes, boxes of soup, canned stews and canned chili.

Organizers say they'll donate the food to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. They also say that serving others is an important part of the school's religious identity.

Collection carts are located in school's main lobby.

People can drop off donations through Sunday.