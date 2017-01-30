Stamford students collect soup for Catholic Schools Week

High school students in Stamford will spend the coming week collecting soup as part of a service project in honor of Catholic Schools Week.

Trinity Catholic High School is collecting canned soup, soup mixes, boxes of soup, canned stews and canned chili.

Trinity Catholic High School is collecting canned soup, soup mixes, boxes of soup, canned stews and canned chili. (3:32 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - High school students in Stamford will spend the coming week collecting soup as part of a service project in honor of Catholic Schools Week.

Trinity Catholic High School is collecting canned soup, soup mixes, boxes of soup, canned stews and canned chili.

Organizers say they'll donate the food to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. They also say that serving others is an important part of the school's religious identity.

Collection carts are located in school's main lobby.

People can drop off donations through Sunday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald 1 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports
Moore was laid to rest at Oak Lawn 2 Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery
Police say they arrested Angelica Gonzalez and Jesus 3 Police: Child struck during Chuck E. Cheese fight
Officials say the scheme led people into investing 4 Police: Wilton man faces charges for allegedly running Ponzi scheme
Teen summit addresses social injustice and other issues 5 Teen summit addresses social injustice issues in community

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE