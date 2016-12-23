Stamford students hold second annual 'Giving Elf Project'

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Some students in Stamford celebrated the holiday season by giving a helping hand to those who need it most.

Students at Scofield Magnet School capped off their second annual "Giving Elf Project" this morning.

Over the last few weeks, the student government oversaw and collected donations that came to hundreds of items, from personal hygiene products to winter hats and gloves.

This morning, a few of the school's jolliest elves went to work loading the donations on a truck, to be taken to homeless shelters around Stamford.

Organizers say this year's Giving Elf was an even bigger success than last year, and they have big hopes for 2017.