Stamford students hold second annual 'Giving Elf Project'

Some students in Stamford celebrated the holiday season by giving a helping hand to those who need it most. Students at Scofield Magnet School capped

Over the last few weeks, the student government oversaw and collected donations that came to hundreds of items, from personal hygiene products to winter hats and gloves.

Over the last few weeks, the student government oversaw and collected donations that came to hundreds of items, from personal hygiene products to winter hats and gloves. (12/23/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Some students in Stamford celebrated the holiday season by giving a helping hand to those who need it most. 

Students at Scofield Magnet School capped off their second annual "Giving Elf Project" this morning. 

Over the last few weeks, the student government oversaw and collected donations that came to hundreds of items, from personal hygiene products to winter hats and gloves.

This morning, a few of the school's jolliest elves went to work loading the donations on a truck, to be taken to homeless shelters around Stamford.

Organizers say this year's Giving Elf was an even bigger success than last year, and they have big hopes for 2017.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 22
Archaeologists have since found human remains near the 2 New Canaan reconsiders construction of complex
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 3 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
The girl, named Elyssa, narrates the announcement, which 4 10-year-old narrates Fairfield police PSA
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 23

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE