Stamford woman’s murder marks family's second tragedy

A Stamford family is searching for answers after a young mother was gunned down in Bridgeport.

Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot in the head last weekend.

BRIDGEPORT - A Stamford family is searching for answers after a young mother was gunned down in Bridgeport.

Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot in the head last weekend. Bridgeport police say Cruz was an innocent bystander who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Her murder comes nearly seven months after the father of Cruz's two eldest children was killed in Bridgeport by a driver who police estimate was going 100 mph on a residential road.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Cruz's three children.

They say Cruz was extremely giving, something she continued to be even in death as an organ donor.

Her funeral will be a private event this week.

