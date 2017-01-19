Stamford Women's March set for Saturday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - The organizer of Stamford's Women's March said today she's thrilled by the number of people planning to attend the event on Saturday.

Lisa Boyne says they had to move the event location just so they can accommodate more people.

They originally planned to hold it at the University of Connecticut's auditorium, but they have since moved it to Mill River Park.

Boyne says she's thrilled by the number of people participating, showing their commitment to protect women's rights and gender equality, among other issues.

She says bigger crowds could lead to more security concerns.