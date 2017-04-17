State lawmakers debate idea of new casino in Fairfield County

HARTFORD - State lawmakers are debating the controversial idea of a casino coming to the Bridgeport area.

The state right now has two casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, both run by Native American tribes. The tribes want to open one north of Hartford, in East Windsor.

But today, a General Assembly committee is debating whether to open the process up to private developers, some of whom are eyeing Fairfield County instead.

"We have heard from MGM that they can do better by building a casino in Fairfield County,” says state Sen. Bob Duff. “There is a fundamental problem with that proposal. Fairfield County does not want a casino."

Back in the 1990s, Donald Trump and Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn both proposed massive casino developments for Bridgeport, but neither ever happened.

The clock is ticking, as MGM is opening a $600 million casino just over the border in Massachusetts.