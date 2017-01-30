State leaders urge health care enrollment before deadline

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - State leaders are urging people to enroll in health insurance with one day left to do so under the Affordable Care Act.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman pleaded with people who don't have coverage to get enrolled by the Jan. 31 deadline.

Wyman says once residents are signed up, the policy is good for all of 2017.

Some people, however, are still worried their insurance carrier will drop them.

Residents can sign up in person at the Ferguson Library in Stamford until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The help center in New Haven will be open until midnight.

People can also enroll from home.