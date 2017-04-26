State police: Human remains found in Greenwich park

Connecticut State Police say human remains were found in a Greenwich park Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police say human remains were found in a Greenwich park Wednesday morning.

GREENWICH - Connecticut State Police say human remains were found in a Greenwich park Wednesday morning.

Greenwich police were called to Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park on Harding Road around 9 a.m. after they say town workers discovered the remains.

Local police and the state police Major Crimes Unit were seen investigating the area, taking photos and gathering evidence.

Police believe the remains were in the park for some time, but they say foul play is not suspected.

The medical examiner will work to determine a cause of death.

