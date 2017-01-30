State police remind drivers of "move over law"

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW HAVEN - State police are reminding drivers to follow the "move over law."

This comes after a trooper's car was hit from behind while he was parked at the scene of an accident Sunday morning.

The "move over" law requires drivers to change lanes to allow law enforcement, emergency workers and tow truck drivers to get by.

Police posted a picture on Facebook following the accident on I-91 in New Haven.

Police say the trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

They say a second trooper, who was outside his car at the time, was able to jump out of the way.