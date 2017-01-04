State police respond to 7,000 calls during holiday weekend

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK -

State police say they responded to nearly 7,000 calls during their stepped-up patrols during the New Year's holiday weekend.

Troopers say from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 they responded to 276 accidents, including two fatal crashes.

According to police, there were 34 motorists charged with driving under the influence.

Overall, they handed out 1,800 tickets.