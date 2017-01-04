News State police respond to 7,000 calls during holiday weekend State police say they responded to nearly 7,000 calls during their stepped-up patrols during the New Year's holiday weekend. Troopers say from Dec. 30 to You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Holiday patrols (7:59 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 4, 2017 8:06 AM NORWALK - State police say they responded to nearly 7,000 calls during their stepped-up patrols during the New Year's holiday weekend. Troopers say from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 they responded to 276 accidents, including two fatal crashes. According to police, there were 34 motorists charged with driving under the influence. Overall, they handed out 1,800 tickets. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Friends identify teen killed in Stamford crash 2:11 2 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week 0:27 3 Missing Bridgeport woman found safe 0:44 4 Police: Couple safe after early morning fire in Wilton 0:30 5 Police arrest driver involved in crash advertisement | advertise on News 12