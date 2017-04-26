You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - State police are working to identify both the pedestrian and driver involved in a deadly accident on I-95.

It happened near the southbound exit for East Putnam Avenue Tuesday around 10 a.m.

According to police, a truck may have hit the man but when police arrived on scene, the vehicle wasn't there.

It is unknown why the victim, who had no identification on him at the time of the crash, may have been walking on the highway.

Traffic was diverted off the highway for around two hours while police finished their investigation.