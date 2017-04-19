News New Canaan officials inform residents about Narcan You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. State representatives Fred Wilms and Tom O'Dea held an event Tuesday night in New Canaan focusing on the opiod crisis and legislative efforts to combat it. (4/19/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 19, 2017 6:22 AM NEW CANAAN - State representatives Fred Wilms and Tom O'Dea held an event Tuesday night in New Canaan focusing on the opiod crisis and legislative efforts to combat it. The open event informed residents at Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opiod overdose. Free Narcan kits were given out courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:16 1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 18 13:16 2 VIDEO: Parents of online dating match diagnosed with same disease 1:14 3 Rangers top Canadiens 2-1; series tied 2-2 2:11 4 Spa Week: Undergo treatments at a discounted rate 2:57 5 Funeral today for youngest victim of suspected gang killings advertisement | advertise on News 12