State’s Congress braces for potentially big debates

Connecticut's Congress will be sworn in Tuesday, and its all-Democratic delegation is bracing for some potentially big fights.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he believes both Democrats and Republicans will come together to crack down on Russian computer hacking.

In addition to the Russian hacking scandal, the Affordable Care Act will take center stage.

In addition to the Russian hacking scandal, the Affordable Care Act will take center stage.  

Republican leaders say repealing the health reform often called "Obamacare" will be their first priority, but what they will replace it with and what the tens of millions of people who could potentially lose their health insurance will be major debates this year.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he believes both Democrats and Republicans will come together to crack down on Russian computer hacking. He says he plans to push for a new military Cyber Command.

"We need better cyber policies, a separate Cyber Command and a stronger response to the Russian attacks on us," he says.

Blumenthal says he thinks more money could be coming to southwestern Connecticut for road, bridge, and rail repairs, leading to new jobs.

He also says the state is unlikely to see federal money to widen I-95.

