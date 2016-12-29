State troopers find 10,000 pills after stopping truck

Police say John Carlos Torres, 30, appeared agitated while talking on the phone at the service center Wednesday afternoon. (12/29/16)

MILFORD - State police say their K-9 unit found 10,000 oxycodone pills after troopers stopped a truck on I-95 in Milford.

Police say John Carlos Torres, 30, appeared agitated while talking on the phone at the service center Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they followed Torres, stopped his truck, and then called a police dog to the scene.

They say the dog found the pills, which are valued at more than $200,000.

Given the amount of drugs found, state police say they turned the case over to the U.S. attorney's office.

