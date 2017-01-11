Stew Leonard's shows off rare lobster

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Stew Leonard's in Norwalk is showing off a rare lobster brought in with one of its shipments.

The 1 1/2-pound male calico lobster is estimated to be at least 7 years old, according to store manager Fred Papp.

The name "calico" comes from the brown, orange and yellow spots on the lobster's shell, giving it an almost tie-dye look.

The lobster will remain at Stew Leonard's for the next few days before being moved to the Maritime Aquarium next week.

In the meantime, the store is taking suggestions to give the lobster a name.

The chances of finding a calico lobster are 1 in 30 million.