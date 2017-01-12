Stolen dog caught on surveillance video

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they're looking for two men who were captured on surveillance video stealing a dog belonging to a 7-year-old girl.

Fliers are hung up on Hillhouse Avenue in the north end of Bridgeport that advertise a missing dog.

Police say there are many cases of missing pets, but the theft of this animal was caught on surveillance video.

Officials are in the process of analyzing the video in hope to get the dog back to its owner.