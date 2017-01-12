News Stolen dog caught on surveillance video Bridgeport police say they're looking for two men who were captured on surveillance video stealing a dog belonging to a 7-year-old girl. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Fliers are hung up on Hillhouse Avenue in the north end of Bridgeport that advertise a missing dog. (1/12/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 12, 2017 2:24 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they're looking for two men who were captured on surveillance video stealing a dog belonging to a 7-year-old girl. Fliers are hung up on Hillhouse Avenue in the north end of Bridgeport that advertise a missing dog. Police say there are many cases of missing pets, but the theft of this animal was caught on surveillance video. Officials are in the process of analyzing the video in hope to get the dog back to its owner. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:46 3 Woman dies after being shot in head in Bridgeport 0:31 4 Stamford police find loaded handgun during arrest 2:21 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 11 advertisement | advertise on News 12